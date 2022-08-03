Asus has announced the Italian launch of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop, which features a ScreenPad Plus secondary display and offers a Ryzen 9 6980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 features the world’s first Dual Spec panel, capable of switching from 4K 120Hz to FHD 240Hz. The main display is Nebula certified, powered by AUO’s AMLED technology and ROG’s internal backlight algorithm. The Nebula Mini LEDs guarantee greater brightness and more evident contrast: the screen is Pantone certified in SDR mode and ensures 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The second screen lifts and slides towards the main display while the laptop opens via a new 4-way hinge. Compared to the previous generation, this design solution bridges the gap between the two displays, providing an almost bezel-less viewing experience. The device has up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage and 32GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM.

The laptop has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports that support DisplayPort 1.4a, with PD support on one and G-Sync on the other. Two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports round out the connectivity along with HDMI 2.1 support for connecting an external display, a 2.5G Ethernet port, a dedicated microSD card reader and a combined audio jack. The 90Wh battery and USB Type-C charging allow you to work and play for a long time, the IR camera with Windows Hello support makes it easy to unlock the device and the Wi-Fi 6E guarantees a stable connection even in the case of the most congested networks. ROG Zephyrus Duo mounts six speakers with dual-force canceling woofers that allow the surround effect to 5.1.2 channels. The computer is available on the Asus website and soon also on Amazon at a recommended retail price starting from € 4,499.