This statement comes out in the midst of a scenario in which several companies embrace this digital asset.

We’ve gotten used to the NFT star in some of the news related to the world of video games. Taking the most recent cases, the creators of Worms have announced the integration of said digital asset in a rather curious way, while Ubisoft continues with its initial proposal and claims that players still do not understand it. But amidst this seemingly favorable landscape for NFTs, there are companies They reject them outright.

We think they have a great environmental and social costGhost Town GamesWe talk about the studio Ghost Town Games, known for being the authors of Overcooked. Through their Twitter account, they have expressed their intentions with the NFTs: “We want to assure everyone that Overcooked (and any future games) will never relate to NFTs“Continuing with the statement, from the developer they explain that “we do not support NFTs. we think they have great environmental and social cost“.

Leaving aside this refusal of the digital asset, Ghost Town Games also share a message for the Internet community: “We also want to ask you to be kind when you voice your concerns to the friendly neighborhood Community Managers.” One last statement regarding the insults and criticism that arise around this kind of situation.

Of course, Ghost Town Games is not the only company that has announced its total rejection towards NFTs, as we have also read similar claims by more video game companies. Beginning with Xbox, Phil Spencer commented that “some creations feel more exploitative than entertaining”, while It Takes Two director, Josef Fares, assured that he preferred “a shot in the knee” before implementing NFTs in his games.

