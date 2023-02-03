In Russia, they can create a state program “Development of engine building” to support import substitution in this area at the expense of the federal budget. Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport and USC to work out such a measure, follows from the minutes of the meeting of the Maritime Board under the government of the Russian Federation chaired by an official dated December 21. Izvestia got acquainted with the document. Preparation should be completed in February.

According to the document, the Russian industry has encountered difficulties in the production of high-power engines for large ships, so the relevant departments need to organize the production of their parts – crankshafts, fuel equipment, turbochargers and others. At the same time, as a support, the Cabinet of Ministers will explore the possibility of additional tax incentives for domestic producers.

“The United Shipbuilding Corporation supports the creation of a separate state program aimed at developing engine building in general and marine diesel building in particular. With the introduction of total sanctions in 2022, Russian shipbuilding, primarily civil, has lost the opportunity to purchase marine engines from leading manufacturers abroad,” the USC said.

The corporation added that the sanctions deprived the manufacturers of Russian units of the opportunity to use foreign components – crankshafts, fuel equipment, elements of the connecting rod and piston group, cylinder blocks.

Motor mass: the authorities will support the production of Russian engines for ships