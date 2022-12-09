Snowfall will begin in Izhevsk in the coming hours. It will last for several days. This was announced in social networks by the head of the city Oleg Bekmemetiev.

According to him, road services have been sprinkling roads with anti-icing materials since lunch. After the evening rush hour, special equipment will come out to clear the highway.

Public services will be on duty all weekend. Priority will be given to those streets on which public transport runs. The main task is to prevent interruptions in traffic, said the mayor, whose words are quoted IA “Susanin”.

Bekmemetiev promised that in two or three days after the end of the snowfall, the equipment would “get to every corner.” During the period of heavy rainfall, the authorities of Izhevsk decided to suspend the removal of snow from the city.

For a week, road services removed 58.5 thousand cubic meters from Izhevsk to a snow dump. m of snow.

Udm-info.ru recalls that at the end of November, residents of the city were outraged by the way utilities eliminated the consequences of a heavy snowfall. Citizens complained about uncleaned roads and sidewalks and asked to pour fewer reagents on fresh snow and better clean it.

Earlier, on December 9, weather forecasters warned Muscovites that the weather in the region would return to “December slush” this coming weekend. Heavy and wet snow is forecast.