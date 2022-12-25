The 69-year-old retiree who caused three deaths on Friday by perpetrating a shooting in Paris near a Kurdish center has assured that he acted out of “racism”. The man, who was transferred on Saturday to a psychiatric unit of the Police, told the agents that he felt a “hatred of foreigners that became completely pathological” as a result of a robbery of which he was a victim in 2016, the prosecutor said yesterday. of the French capital, Laure Beccuau, in a statement. She also stated that his intention was to “commit suicide” after the attack.

The murderer, a retired train conductor who was able to be neutralized by several people before the arrival of the Police, opened fire several times in front of a Kurdish cultural center in the center of Paris. According to the latest balance, three people, two men and one woman, died and another three were injured, one of them seriously.

Apart from the French government, the events have been condemned by the authorities of countries such as the US and Germany. In addition, they have triggered protests by Kurdish associations, which on Saturday gathered hundreds of people in the Place de la République in Paris.

Police will investigate the individual for murder, attempted murder, gun violence and racist gun law violations, a “circumstance [que] it does not modify the maximum sentence” to which the suspect is exposed, “which continues to be life imprisonment,” the Prosecutor’s Office specified.

The attacker explained to the security forces that he bought the weapon four years ago from a member of the shooting club to which it belonged. He hid it at his parents’ house and claimed that he had never used it before. Already convicted in 2017 for carrying prohibited weapons and last June for using them against thieves, he was accused in December 2021 of violence, with premeditation and of a racist nature.