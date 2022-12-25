it is already Christmas and, as every year, families and friends gather to enjoy pleasant moments. Although food and the delivery of gifts are the stars of this date, Christmas movies and series are an important part of this celebration. With classics to watch, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon and more, they have a collection of stories to put on the small screen.

Now, if you are one of those people who likes little or nothing about Christmas tapes, there are some that, inspired by this season, move away from this theme. Comedy, terror, among others, are part of the so-called Christmas movies.

Synopsis: At an orphanage, a baby crawls into a sack of gifts from Santa Claus and ends up in his North Pole workshop. He is adopted and educated as an elf, but 30 years later, growing up, he realizes that he is different from others. So, he decides to find his family and travels to New York. Here he meets his father and how Christmas took a backseat.

“Bloody Christmas” (2019) – Netflix

Synopsis: The story follows a group of college girls who decide to spend their Christmas vacation in the student residence, but what they don’t know is that this place hides a macabre secret: it is the cradle of a disturbing sect.

“Die Hard” (1988) – Disney Plus

Synopsis: In Los Angeles, a terrorist group takes over a building, taking a group of people hostage. Only one man, New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis), will stand up to them. He will not only have to rescue the workers, but also his wife.

“From Beggar to Millionaire” (1983) – Apple TV

Synopsis: two businessmen hold different theses about the conditions of human nature. For one it is a matter of genetics, for the other it has to do with education. To corroborate their theories, they make a bet. For that, the destinies of two socially antagonistic people change.

“The strange world of Jack” (Nightmare Before Christmas)

Synopsis: When Jack Skellington, the Lord of Halloween, discovers Christmas, he is fascinated and decides to improve it. However, his vision of the holiday is totally contrary to the Christmas spirit. His plans include kidnapping Santa Claus.

Bonus: “Bloody Christmas” (2018) – Amazon Prime

Synopsis: after 13 years of crimes on Christmas Eve, a murderer is caught in Norway. In the midst of a confusion, he escapes and decides to attack once more. A group of friends is his new target.