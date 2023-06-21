The perpetrator of the shooting attack at a public school in southern Brazil that left two students dead on Monday He was found dead in the cell where he was being held, apparently after committing suicideOfficial sources reported this Wednesday.

The body of the confessed murderer, a 21-year-old former student of the same school, was found on Tuesday night by prison guards in the cell of the House of Custody in the city of Londrina, where he had been confined since Monday. according to the Secretary of Public Security of the state of Paraná.

According to the first information from the Medical Legal Institute, the young man, who was being treated for schizophrenia, apparently hanged himself inside the prison.

The Secretary of Public Security of Paraná, a state in southern Brazil that borders Argentina and Paraguay, reported that it had opened an investigation to establish the circumstances of the prisoner’s death.

The perpetrator of the attack entered a public school in the city of Cambé on Monday with the argument that he would request some documents and, once inside, made at least 17 shots indiscriminately against students who were in the courtyard of the institution.

Karoline Verri Alves, 17, died immediately with a shot to the head while her boyfriend, Luan Augusto da Silva, 16, was seriously injured, also shot in the head, and died in the early hours of the Tuesday at the hospital where he was admitted.

The perpetrator of the attack, arrested in flagrante and who confessed his responsibility, was seized a revolver and a notebook with notes on attacks on schools in

Brazil.

The young man assured that he did not know the victims; that he chose them randomly and that he wanted revenge for the bullying that suffered when he studied in the same school.

The one on Monday is added to other attacks registered between last March and April in educational centers, of which the most serious occurred in a nursery in the state of Santa Catarina, also in the south of the country, where a man killed with an ax four children.

According to a study by the University of Campinas, 36 people, including 25 students and 4 teachers, were killed in 31 armed attacks on schools in

Brazil registered between January 2002 and May of this year.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, attributed what happened, to a large extent, to the “hate messages” circulating on social networks and a “culture of weapons” promoted in recent years by the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro ( 2019-2022).

Three months ago, when the wave of violence began in schools, the Ministry of Justice tightened the rules that govern the activity of Internet companies in the country, especially with regard to social networks.

EFE