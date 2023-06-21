VWith a far-reaching restructuring, olkswagen wants to make its business more resilient, increase returns and drive up the low share price. “The automotive industry is changing at an unprecedented pace, with e-mobility and digitization in particular determining the future,” said CEO Oliver Blume on Wednesday on the occasion of the capital market day of Europe’s largest car company at the Hockenheimring. The company must react to this and reorganize the entire management of its brands.

The event was eagerly awaited. Because VW is currently not in a particularly good position among analysts and investors. The group is burdened by deficiencies in group management, problems in important markets such as China and difficulties with software development, a future field critical to success. The price of the preferred share has therefore been under pressure for a long time. After a long period of ups and downs, it is just under 130 euros, as much as it was seven years ago.

Now VW wants to go on the offensive and announces that it will increase sales by 5 to 7 percent annually until 2027, more than analysts recently expected. The return will reach 8 to 10 percent by then, and then 9 to 11 percent by the end of the decade, announced CEO Oliver Blume. “Our focus is on execution, speed and performance.” Each brand is given clear goals for its forward strategy.

13 percent return for Audi

Specifically, the premium brand Audi is expected to achieve a return of 13 percent in the medium term after recently coming under pressure and struggling with falling margins. Together with Bentley, Bugatti and Ducati, with which Audi forms the “Progressive” brand group, the figure should be 14 percent. Porsche is aiming for 20 percent, the volume group “Core” around the crisis-ridden brand VW 8 percent.

The group recently announced an efficiency program for the main brand that is intended to improve earnings by 10 billion euros by 2026. This is a blueprint for how the management wants to make other parts of the group “resilient and more profitable”, announced CFO Arno Antlitz. “Each brand is responsible for strategic return targets and pursues them with structured earnings programs.” The focus is on the “value over volume” strategy. The focus is no longer on growth at any price and the highest possible sales figures, but on profitability, a demand that the capital market has been making for a long time.







Reputational Risks in China

Particular attention is paid to the global markets. In China, which is also attracting a lot of attention this week because of Prime Minister Li Qiang’s trip to Germany, VW currently has a 15 percent market share, Antlitz calculates. VW wants to keep this position in the future and will therefore continue to invest heavily in the People’s Republic. Recently, the market shares there had fallen, especially in the e-car business, VW has so far been a niche supplier.

In addition to business problems, there are also reputational risks, for example in the Xinjiang region, where China oppresses the Muslim minority and VW operates a plant. In order to convince the capital market that the Wolfsburg group adheres to all the rules there, CEO Blume wants to launch an “independent audit” this year – i.e. an examination by independent bodies. “We are in good contact with our joint venture partner,” he says. In Xinjiang, this is the local partner Saic, with whom VW has an equal share in the plant.

Technologically, the VW engineers should push the pace. The future modular system for all electric cars in the group, the Scalable Systems Platform, or SSP, is to be launched for the first time before 2028 with an SUV from Porsche. The Cariad software division, a difficult problem in the group, is being restructured. At the same time, VW is exploring the possibility of bringing external financiers on board in certain sectors. The Powerco battery division could open up to such partners as early as next year, says Antlitz. In the second step, an IPO is possible, but has not yet been decided.







In the future, VW intends to continuously inform the capital market about the progress. The “Capital Markets Day”, which officially began on Wednesday afternoon in the “Porsche Experience Center” at the Hockenheimring, is only the prelude to a whole series of such events, said Blume. “Today is a very important and special day for Volkswagen.” The 55-year-old manager took over the helm from his predecessor Herbert Diess last autumn and sees himself under a lot of pressure on many fronts. With the new management model, VW can now tackle the issues “professionally and systematically,” he said.