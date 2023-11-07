The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday to combat inflation, but markets interpreted the change in tone of the central bank’s statement to mean that further tightening was no longer likely.

The Australian dollar fell 1.06 percent to 0.642 US dollars, and reached 0.6434 in the latest trading. Dollar, and the currency is heading to record the largest percentage decline for one day in a month.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 105.38 after rising 0.2 percent yesterday, Monday, but it remained not far from the lowest level in nearly two months at 104.84, which it touched yesterday, Monday.

The index fell 1.3 percent last week, its largest decline since mid-July, in a sharp rebound from its rise over the past period.

The euro fell 0.15 percent to $1.070, moving away from the highest level in eight weeks at $1.0756 recorded yesterday, Monday.

The pound sterling fell in the latest trading to $1.2327, and fell 0.1 percent during the day, but it remains close to the highest level in seven weeks at $1.2428, which it recorded yesterday, Monday.

As for the Japanese yen, it recorded 150.28 to the dollar, and once again exceeded the threshold of 150 to the dollar, which kept traders in a state of caution over the past weeks, amid anticipation of indications of the authorities’ intervention to support the currency.