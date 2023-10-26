The Aurelio Guirao auditorium in Cieza had to be closed this Thursday for lacking “a generator set with the necessary power to extinguish a possible fire,” according to the town’s mayor, the popular Tomás Rubio, who explained that Municipal technicians realized this a few days ago.

The document, written by the Department of Works, Housing and Infrastructure of the City Council and endorsed by the municipal architect, the industrial engineer of the Consistory and another technician from a private company, details that this cultural center, which was reopened in May 2022 by the previous PSOE government, “had a 30 kilowatt generating set.” However, for technicians, and after the new regulations, this device “does not have enough power to start the fire water pressure group.” For this reason, they agree that “these facilities should not have been put into operation” and urge that “these deficiencies be corrected.” They also emphasize that, for the moment, “they must be closed to ensure the safety conditions of users.”

The mayor explained that municipal technicians have insisted that these facilities “should not have been reopened to the public,” which is why he considered that “it was truly reckless in the face of a possible fire, since they lacked the relevant reports and permits.” . He also said that the company that certified the work “did not do it,” stressing that he did not understand that, even so, “someone ordered the reopening.” Given this, Rubio announced “an internal investigation to clarify what happened, not ruling out that we bring the matter to justice.”

The Councilor for Culture and Education, María Turpín, said that the City Council “works around the clock” to relocate the services currently offered in this cultural center.

The socialists came forward after the mayor’s decision and assured that the work was received. However, they will request the reports and, where appropriate, they will collaborate with the government team to correct possible deficiencies.