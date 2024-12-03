The Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University (UTAMED) has formalized this Monday the entry of the Unicaja Foundation as a shareholderconsolidating its innovative and social vocation and strengthening its new concept of an online university based on the close relationship with the company, the value of the teaching and research staff and the permanent search for truth and academic excellence.

UTAMED’s entire training offer is focused on training its students in technical and emotional skills that allow them to adapt more easily to the demands of the labor market.

The Unicaja Foundation thus joins Vocentoleading regional press group in Spain; to the founders of the MEDAC Institute for Vocational TrainingPaco Ávila and Miguel Reinoso, and the investor Enrique Martinavarro, who complete a shareholding focused on the social and academic sustainability of the project and the conversion of UTAMED into a leading online university in Andalusia and Spain.

UTAMED has already launched its academic offer for the 2025-26 academic year. In the initial academic catalogue, with plans to expand in the coming years, the faculties of Digital Business, Technology and Law, Humanities and Social Sciences and Health Sciences appear, with eleven degrees, eight master’s degrees and two doctorates, as well as courses own.