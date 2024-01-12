The team of lawyers Daniel Sanchothe Spaniard accused of the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, wants to give another twist to the case by denouncing that the Police supposedly “deceived” his client, made him “false promises” and asked him to sign “false documents” so that accept the crime.

(In context: Defense of Daniel Sancho will reveal alleged 'irregularity' in the crime of Edwin Arrieta).

Specificlawyer Carmen Balfagón described the actions of the Thai Police with Sancho as “very serious” and “scandal”.as he assured that they promised him without substance to deport him to Spain in exchange for “collaborating in the investigation.”

“Why was Daniel calm? From the first minute he was promised deportation within 48 hours. They put his signature on a series of documents in which they told him that they were going to deport him,” he said at a press conference. .

Daniel Sancho upon his arrival at the Court for the murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta. See also UAE champions of the Asian Cup for "Rugby Sevens" Photo: EFE/EPA/SITTHIPONG CHAROENJAI / Private file

He never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta

Balfagón also accused the Police of incorrectly transcribing the statement that Sancho gave. when he was captured for the crime of the Colombian doctor.

“Daniel declares that there had been a fight and an attempted sexual assault. (…) There are recordings that confirm this. What did the Police transcribe? The opposite, that he had bought a series of elements to dismember the victim and that “He killed him,” he added.

According to Sancho's defense, the young man had not bought knives, cleaning supplies, bags and more to murder Arrieta, “but to make some cooking videos.”

The unknown photos of Daniel Sancho eating with the Thai Police

The defense of the young man, son of the renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, exhibited photographs that “have never been seen”, in which Sancho appears eating next to uniformed Police officers, after being captured.

Photos revealed in the Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta case. See also Elections in Thailand: the opposition takes the lead and shakes the military leadership

“That is the trust they gave to Daniel, because they were going to deport him. (…) Daniel never changed his statement, the Police did when transcribing it,” he pointed out.

Daniel Sancho signing, according to his lawyers, 'false' documents in the Edwin Arrieta crime case.

'He never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta': Daniel Sancho's lawyer

Sancho's lawyer rejected her client being called the Colombian's “confessed murderer”Well, for her and her team, there was no such statement at the time of capture and subsequent interrogations.

“He never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta. And we have the evidence that confirms it. He confessed that there had been a fight, that's why he collaborated in locating the remains. Nothing more. (…) He has never deviated from what he said in the first minute,” he said.

'Daniel never confessed that he had killed Mr. Arrieta. He confessed that there had been a fight and that he had proceeded to dismember him. Nothing else.' Carmen Balfagón (spokesperson for Daniel Sancho) 'It's not a cut. It's an overquotation.' Martha Lois pic.twitter.com/jdgzwBQXnt — IamRGR (@IamRGR1) January 12, 2024

Marcos García Montes, another of the lawyers, said that there were alleged flaws in the process by not reading Sancho's rights and leading him to carry out an “absolutely caveman” reconstruction of the events: “If he is deceived, it has no type of value procedural”.

For García Montes, there was a “reckless” homicide, for which Sancho could receive a low sentence and return to Spain “in three or four years.”

News in development, expect expansion soon…

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL