The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Monday the appointment of Warren Stephensa prominent investment banker and prominent Republican Party donor, as the next US ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am delighted that he now has that opportunity as the top diplomatrepresenting the United States to one of the most beloved and valuable allies of our nation,” he said on his social network, Truth Social.

Stephens is president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of Stephens Inc., a privately held financial services firm based in Little Rock, Arkansas, that also has offices in Frankfurt and London, according to the company’s website.

Furthermore, it has been an important donor to political groups that supported Trump’s election campaign for this year’s November elections, according to OpenSecrets, an organization that tracks and publishes data on campaign finance and lobbying activities.

To take office, Stephens must obtain confirmation from the United States Senatewhich will be controlled by the Republicans starting next January 3, so it is expected to be an agile process without major obstacles.

The position of United States ambassador to the Court of St. James, as the position is formally known, is usually filled by high-profile figures and large donors to electoral campaigns.

During his first term (2017-2021), Trump appointed Woody Johnson, co-owner of the New York Jets football team and a prominent contributor to the Republican Party, to this position.