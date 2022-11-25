THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:23



It’s already Christmas at El Corte Inglés in Murcia. Miguel Ángel López, the athlete from Llano de Brujos and European champion of the 35 km march last summer, and the Discantus Choir turned on the traditional lighting of the façade this Thursday night, which will continue to shine until January 6, Day of Kings.

At 7:30 p.m., Superlópez was in charge of pressing the button that raised the Christmas curtain at El Corte Inglés, one of the classic decorations of this time in the city of Murcia. In addition, the Discantus Choir put the melody to the day. Its junior and university sections, directed by Ángel Luis Carrillo, prepared a special selection for the occasion of Christmas carols and songs that the many attendees who came to Avenida de la Libertad and Plaza Fuensanta enjoyed.