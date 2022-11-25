Fire stations | Espoo continues to sell assets: Now it’s the fire stations’ turn

Espoo continues to sell assets to private individuals: Now it’s the fire stations’ turn.

Espoo accelerate the sale of its assets. Three fire stations are now up for sale: Keskuspaloasema, Leppävaara fire station and Mikkelä fire station.

The sale was related to social security reform, where rescue operations are transferred to welfare areas.

The fire stations will be sold with real estate to Lähi-Tapiola, the city of Espoo says in its press release. The purchase price of the properties is 31 million euros in total.

Espoo has previously sold the Espoo hospital to the same insurance company.

Read more: Espoo plans to sell its hospital – Purchase price 295 million euros

While preparing for the sale of the fire stations, Espoo received four offers for them. The best offer was made by Special Investment Fund Lähi-Tapiola Investment Properties. A conditional deed of sale has been signed on the matter, which will come into force if the city government approves the sale and when the city government’s decision becomes law.

Municipality and the space and housing division will deal with the sale of fire stations on November 28.

Strictly speaking, the fire stations and their properties will be transferred to the subsidiaries of Special Investment Fund Lähi-Tapiola Investment Properties in the transaction.

At the beginning of 2023, the operations of the Rescue Service of Länsi-Uusimaa will move to the welfare area of ​​Länsi-Uusimaa.