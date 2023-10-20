The four associations that work with migrants in the Region (Amigos de Ritsona, Parem, Murcia Acoge and Convivir sin Racismo), which have announced that they will ask the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate whether the statements of Vice President José Ángel Antelo, in which he associates the « infiltration of jihadists” with the arrival of boats, constitute a hate crime, they assure that if the Prosecutor’s Office understands that there is no case, they will file a criminal complaint against the leader of Vox.

In principle, as they announced this Friday, they plan to present the complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday or Tuesday of next week and it is also part of their plans to request a meeting with the chief prosecutor Díaz Manzanera to express their “concern” about the proliferation of expressions that may constitute a hate crime so ask you to report ex officio.

Joaquín Sánchez, from Friends of Ritsona, warns that statements like Antelo’s can “reach good people in the Region” and that, he adds, “they are noticing migrants who get on a bus, for example, and there is silence.” , a kind of emptiness, around him.

That is why he asks President Fernando López Miras to “get wet” regarding Antelo’s statements, “to say if he agrees” because, in his opinion, “silence is complicit.” Furthermore, to the political class, in general, “let them change their hearts.”