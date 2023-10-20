Three people died and eight others were injured when a workshop that was part of a factory collapsed in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia (northern), local media reported this Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday at the factory attached to the coal mine from Mataihao, in the town of Zasak, according to the official Xinhua agency.

The collapse of the workshop left eleven workers trappedof which three lost their lives and the rest were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

The authorities opened an investigation to determine the causes of the event.

The latest industrial accidents in China took place last September, when two people died in an explosion at a factory in Hebei province and nine others lost their lives due to a gas leak at a factory in Inner Mongolia.

EFE

