You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Debris after the collapse of a hotel in China. (illustrative image)
Debris after the collapse of a hotel in China. (illustrative image)
The authorities opened an investigation to determine the causes of the event.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Three people died and eight others were injured when a workshop that was part of a factory collapsed in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia (northern), local media reported this Friday.
(Also: The United States and China intensify the spy war: this is the conflict).
The accident took place on Thursday at the factory attached to the coal mine from Mataihao, in the town of Zasak, according to the official Xinhua agency.
The collapse of the workshop left eleven workers trappedof which three lost their lives and the rest were rescued and taken to a local hospital.
(You can read: The new climate strategies that California will agree with China).
The authorities opened an investigation to determine the causes of the event.
The latest industrial accidents in China took place last September, when two people died in an explosion at a factory in Hebei province and nine others lost their lives due to a gas leak at a factory in Inner Mongolia.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Factory #China #collapsed #workers #leaving #dead #injured