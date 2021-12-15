It is not the first time that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is related to Barcelona, but the continuity of the Gabonese in his club in question had never been in question. The scandal around the forward, after lose the captaincy at Arsenal, is served and in The Independent They understand that it is now on the market. They see the azulgrana team as a potential solution, since they need a ram like eating.

However, they remember that Barça’s precarious situation complicates everything. Auba He has a very powerful salary that collides with the Blaugrana intention. In his last renovation, for which an Arteta who saw him as the visible head of his project fought, he secured him 350,000 pounds a week. That is to say, about 21 million euros gross at the change. Since signing the new contract, the performance of the front has gone downhill. In 2018-19 he scored 31 goals and in 2019-20, 29. But as of last year, the figures have suffered: 15 goals in 2020-21 and seven in the current one, although three of them were against West Brom of Championship, in the second round of the Carabao.

Exchange on the horizon?

The Independent He adds that the Gabonese will not accept a cut in his emoluments to facilitate his departure, something that, on the one hand, complicates it and, on the other, is a clear sign that the Emirates traffic light is green for the former Dortmund player. Hence the name of Ousmane Dembélé. The aforementioned medium indicates that the intermediaries have valued the possibility of an exchange, since the salaries of both, although a little higher than that of the gunner, they are similar.

His numbers in the Premier.

BeSoccer Pro (BeSoccer Pro)



In Barça they battle to extend the contract with the French, which expires in June, but Moussa Sissoko, his agent, won’t stop procrastinating. This situation could force the Barcelona team to juggle to extract something of value from the extreme, arrived at the blow of the checkbook and whose injuries and his intermittency have not allowed him to develop his full potential. Xavi considers him indispensable, he already said it in his presentation: “In shape, he is the best in the world in his position”. But between losing him at zero cost in the summer and getting an elite ‘9’ in return there is a big difference and in Barcelona they are not to waste market opportunities …