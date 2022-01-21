Over the past few hours, the note tested Deadline would reveal that Disney would be working on a live-action remake of The Aristocats, famous animated film originally released in 1970 that was able to bewitch young and old in every corner of the world.

According to what has been revealed for now, the adaptation has been in the works for some time, with the overall work that would be being carried out by the live-action team of Disney, already in charge of the transposition of several other historical works of the company in the past.

The arrival of a live-action version of the animated film should absolutely not surprise, after all the various live-action remakes released in recent years have proved to be huge commercial successes, without considering that we are talking about another production particularly loved by Disney fans and that probably, in addition to attracting new audiences, could push many fans to return to the cinema.

At the moment we have practically no information either regarding the story, much less for what concerns the cast. On the other hand, according to the very first details released, the film should approach – in style and setting – what was seen with the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, Published on Disney +. Having said that, we would like to remind you that, in the absence of official statements, everything must be taken with due precautions.

Over the past few weeks, Disney’s choice of the new film has also been particularly talked about Pixar, or Red, a film that will not reach theaters to be instead released directly on the Disney + streaming portal.

This will be the third film Pixar not to get a release in the cinema to be “sacrificed” on Disney +, a choice that it is creating a lot of discontent within the company, which did not look favorably on the choice. Many of the workers Pixar they have in fact declared that their work is not being sufficiently valued, all for the sole purpose of giving more life to the young streaming service. Disney.