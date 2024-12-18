Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Arde Bogotá tour in 2025: when do tickets go on sale

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2024
in Business
The Arde Bogotá tour in 2025: when do tickets go on sale
Arde Bogotá will tour six cities in 2025: Cartagena, July 5, A Coruña, July 19, Valencia, July 26, Santander, July 31, Mallorca, August 23, and Seville, September 6.

Tickets go on sale December 19 at 11:00. Links for ticket sales will be published on the group’s official website.

During this year, Arde Bogotá have toured presenting their album A3 Cowboys (2022) ending with the final concert of the Madrid tour, on December 13, at the Palacio de Deportes – Wizink Center. And with two upcoming concerts at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, ​​on December 27 and 28. But also this year they have published two new singles that mark the path of a new stage: The Picasso Tower (produced by Carlos Raya) and Flowers of revenge, produced by Alizzz.

