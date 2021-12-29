Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Arabi, the representative of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain in the First Division, is on the cusp of an unprecedented historic achievement in the club’s history, as he approached the title of “Winter Champion” for the first time in his league career since the club’s founding.

Al-Arabi is only 6 points away, or two matches are settled in order to decide the title of the semi-league champion or win in the next round and lose Dibba Al-Fujairah, where he will be a champion for the first leg without waiting for the matches of the last round of the first round.

Al-Arabi is led this season by a national coach from Al-Ahly Youth School, coach Muhammad Galbot, who has achieved unprecedented results since taking over the technical mission. He is the strongest defense in the competition, as he conceded only 6 goals, equal to Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Bataeh, while he ranks second in the list of the most scoring teams with 23 goals.

Ironically, Al-Arabi scored 14 goals outside his stadium, compared to 9 at his stadium, which proves his ability to present offensive matches inside and outside his stadium. Both are tough teams.

Al-Arabi enters the test of the next two rounds with the ambition of becoming the winter champion for the first time in his history.