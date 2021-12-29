“In 2020 I turned on the TV just to see what Max and George were doing, they were the only ones who obviously went beyond the limits of the machine”. “Mercedes shoots into a bigger basket”. “The British car has restarted”. These are just some of the phrases spoken in the course of 2021 by Fernando Alonso, who had no problems ‘taking sides’ with Verstappen at the level of ‘cheering’ in the duel that involved the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton.

The Alpine rider’s esteem for the new world champion is more than reciprocated, given that Verstappen has indicated in Alonso the driver he would cheer for if he were not busy racing on the track, therefore also having Fernando as an opponent. Ferrari and Alpine are two teams that have focused on regulatory change at unsuspecting times. The pandemic linked to the Coronavirus postponed the Copernican revolution based on the return to the ground effect for 12 months, with the trio Red Bull, Verstappen and Honda who managed to take advantage of the extra year of competitive life of the generation of cars now retired hitting the world title. Max hopes to see Alonso at the top in 2022: “He deserves to fight at the top of the category – the words of Verstappen interviewed by the personal sponsor CarNext – he is a driver who never gives up, a true fighter, is the right mindset. He’s a driver who always wants to win, or at least get the most out of what he has, for me it’s really nice to see this attitude from Fernando ”.

Furthermore, Verstappen pointed out that the Asturian’s experience and point of view always offer versions defined as interesting by the Red Bull driver: “Chatting with him is always instructive as well as knowing his opinion on different situations “. After the retirement of Kimi Raikkonen Alonso in 2022 will be the veteran of the starting grid.