The Greens’ supporters breathed a sigh of relief after confirming the complete readiness of the team in Qatar to compete for the Arab Cup, hours before the match that cannot be divided by two between Algeria and Qatar in the semi-finals of the Arab Football Championship.

A state of cautious optimism prevails among the Algerian public, who is thinking of overcoming the obstacle of the semi-final, as observers appreciate the difficulty of the task for both parties, especially that the “champions of the two continents” Africa and Asia in 2019 presented a wonderful journey without error during this Arab championship.

Algeria and Qatar have previously met in six friendly matches, and the Algerians have won two matches, while the Qatari “Annabi” has won on two recent occasions, while the result of a tie ended in two matches between them.

The street regains the euphoria of victories

The streets of Algiers know the return of the spirit of “desert warriors” that prevailed during the last 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt, where they knew a historic achievement for the coach’s cubs, Djamel Belmadi, when they returned the second African Cup to their treasury in Algeria.

The “Sky News Arabia” website noted the return of the Algerian national team’s shirts trade for all ages, in addition to the Algerian flags in some shops, and this – according to the sellers – in order to prepare the supporters for the celebrations after the good journey performed by the lions of Majid Bougherra in the Arab Cup.

In the “Missoni” square in the center of Algiers, there is no lack of talk about Wednesday’s match, where three young people stood discussing among themselves, and despite the discrepancy between them in reading the meeting, everyone stressed the need to take the match seriously and not underestimate any team that reached these advanced roles from championship.

“My brother, football in the world has changed, so there are no longer big and small teams,” 25-year-old Rafiq told Sky News Arabia, who was among his friends carrying his mobile phone and re-watching the videos of Youssef Belaili’s beautiful goal against Morocco.

He added, “Although the Qatari team benefited from the advantage of the land and the public and the difficulty of the task between the two parties, we, as supporters, hope the Algerian team will win, but the most important thing is that the spirit of sports prevail between the two sides, as was the case in previous matches.”

Stay tuned for the plan after Bounedjah’s return

The front pages of various local newspapers issued on Wednesday focused on the semi-final match between Algeria and Qatar, noting the desire of the Cubs Bougherra to kidnap the final visa, and stressing in the same context that the “desert warriors” bet is based on continuing the series of positive results achieved since the start of the tournament.

Sports observers see the return of “sniper” Baghdad Bounedjah to the “Al-Khidr” squad, after he underwent a medical protocol, after he fell on the head after the intervention of the Egyptian goalkeeper El-Shennawy in the third match, “in addition to the Algerian team”, which depends on all its stars.

Regarding the star of the last match against Morocco, Youssef Belaili, the coach of the Algerian national team, Majid Bougherra, confirmed that “the player does not suffer from any worrisome injury” after he was transferred to a hospital after the match against the “Atlas Lions”, in which he scored a goal with a “most amazing” missile shot. Critics party since the start of the Arab Cup.

Sports journalist, Ghafir Ben Thabet, believes that the return of the attacking heart in the Bougherra squad, Baghdad Bounedjah, is “a great addition to the front line of the Algerian team due to the return it provides.”

And the sports journalist, Bin Thabet, revealed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “the player Amir Saoud is a great football player, and no one can say the opposite, and the star of the Saudi Al-Taei Club was injured in the first match and is now ready to participate according to the circumstances of the meeting.”

While the participation of Youssef Belaili, the same speaker sees it as “necessary in order to reserve a visa to qualify for the final, then the return of the Algerian trio is in the interest of the national team looking for greater homogeneity.”

Regarding the tactical method in which coach Majid Bougherra will enter Wednesday’s match, sports journalist Ghafir Ben Thabet believes that “there will be no change compared to the Morocco match except for Bounedjah’s return to Zerrougui Marouane’s place.”