Usa, the new chief of police of New York for the first time is a woman. This is Keechant Sewell

There NYPD, a department with 35,000 uniformed officers, will be led for the first time by a woman, Keechant Sewell. The news is learned from the American media which specify that Sewell will also be the third black person to hold this position. In his 23 years in uniform, Sewell she worked in the Narcotics Section and as a negotiator in hostage kidnapping cases. Last September she was named chief detective in Nassau County, Long Island. “Sewell has proven her crime fighting prowess, has experience and emotional intelligence that will enable her to provide New Yorkers with the security and justice they need,” said the Big Apple mayor. Eric Adams, himself a former policeman and an African American elected to the Democratic Party.