Monday, January 1, 2024, 11:45



Updated 12:12 p.m.

In addition to almost a thousand incidents being recorded during New Year's Eve throughout the Community, criminals took advantage of the festive atmosphere to carry out several important robberies in the Region of Murcia.

Shortly before midnight, a group of thieves managed to rob the Apple store in the Nueva Condomina shopping center and a robbery occurred at the BP San Cayetano service station, in Torre Pacheco. As confirmed by police sources, the thieves managed to take the safe after tearing it off with hydraulic tongs.

There was also an attempted robbery at the Media Markt in Lorca, but the criminals set off the fire alarm when trying to force entry and fled.