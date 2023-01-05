To believe that there is such a collective as anti-people (a group of people who hate the people) is to believe that we can survive without water.

Undoubtedly, there are isolated individuals with psychological disorders who hate the people, but even those weak-minded know that, to some extent, they depend on that people, whom they disdain and for this reason they hide that hatred that can even disguise it as love and dedication.

We are interdependent, we all depend on everyone, even the most powerful man depends on the worker who provides him with electricity or drinking water, on the farmer who produces the food he eats or on the policeman who protects him.

There is no “anti-people” collective for the simple reason that we are all people. There is no employer without his workers, there is no president without his constituents, there is not even a dictator without his hosts.

The living being, whatever its species, will always depend on another being, that is a supreme law of nature.

But the real tragedy is that not everyone understands or accepts it and that is when they enter the range of individuals incapable of recognizing their reality, incapable of valuing others, but capable of living incongruently despising the people they don’t not only are they owed, but they owe him what they were, what they are, and even, without a doubt, what they will be.

The dissonance is exacerbated when the person who hates the town lives off it, which accentuates the behavioral deviation.

Or in other words: whoever hates the people and makes use of them is markedly cynical and will hardly move away from being despicable.

In short, whoever hates the people is mentally ill. A patient who, if he had been on the Titanic at the time of its disaster, would be convinced that he would be saved just by changing cabins.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact in favor of the people, because, it is insisted, we are all people.

Thank you.