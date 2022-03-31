During the panel held by Warner Bros. Japan at the fair AnimeJapan 2022it has been announced that the animated adaptation of the famous title of SQUARE ENIX LEGEND of MANAtitled LEGEND of MANA: The Teardrop Crystalwill be an anime made for television and will be released this year (also on streaming platforms).

The anime is the result of the collaboration between the Graphinica studio and the Yokohama Animation Lab, already responsible for the animated intro of the remastered version of LEGEND of MANA.

LEGEND of MANA (in Japanese Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana) is the fourth game in the RPG series Manapublished later TRIALS of MANAon PlayStationin 1999. The remastered version of the title is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PC.

