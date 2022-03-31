This Saturday April 2, D.C. United receive the Atlanta United at Audi Fieldfor Date 5 of the Major League Soccer, in direct duel of the Eastern Conference.
Last April 19, The Men in Black visited the Toronto F.C. at BMO Fieldbeing traced back 2-1 through the goals of the Spanish Alexander Pozuelo and the canadian Jonathan Osoriodespite the target of Russell Canouse. They are seventh of the Eastern Conference with six points.
On the other hand, The Five Stripes divided units after rescuing the 3-3 draw against CF Montreal. The Venezuelan Joseph Martinez opened the scoreboard in favor of those from Georgia, then they were traced back by goals from Djordje Mihailovicthe canadian Ishmael Kone and the Honduran Romell QuitoHowever, the Argentine Thiago Almada and Brooks-Lennon they avoided the stumble at minute 85 and 90+2, despite keeping ten men at 67′ due to the expulsion of the Englishman Dom Dwyer. With this, they are sixth in the Eastern Conference with seven points.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, April 2
What time does it start? 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 3:30 p.m. (US time) and 6:30 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? Audi Field
TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCSW
Online Streaming: https://www.dazn.com/en-EU/welcome and dcunited.com
D.C. UNITED
Just a week ago, the Washington team accelerated the arrival of the Greek Taxiarchis Fountaswho was going to join until July 2022, however, will join soon to stay until 2024 with the option of extending his bond until 2025.
“We felt he is a player capable of making an immediate impact on the team and it was important for us to bring him here as soon as possible.”expressed Dave Casperpresident of operations.
“This is a big step by the club to ensure that Taxi can have an immediate impact on the team’s results at the start of the 2022 season. We have started the season on a positive note and the addition of Taxi to Hernán’s system will add a crucial spark. for us on the offensive side of the ball. Joining the team earlier than planned will better equip us to advance to the Playoffs this season.”said Lucy Rushtongeneral manager of the club.
fountains has represented the selection of Greece on multiple occasions since he debuted as a substitute at the age of 19 in June 2015, he has also played in Austria and Greece, his last club being Rapid Vienna.
ATLANTA UNITED
The Argentinian Santiago Sosa he played his first minutes of the season coming on as a substitute in the 79th minute against el CF Montrealafter being among the last to join the group waiting for his visa and because he has been recovering from sports hernia surgery he underwent in November.
When evaluating his health and physical condition, he assured that he felt good, tactically and physically, and that he could play up to 90 minutes: “I feel comfortable with whatever the coach asks of me, whatever role he needs me to play”.
“I am very motivated to play. I feel like I can play 90 minutes. In the end, it is the coach’s decision who plays and also who travels. All I can say is that I feel fully prepared. (On the competition) I think it is very healthy the one we have in the team. It’s good that we have that kind of competition because it makes each of us better.”he stated.
“I think it’s really important to get points early in the season because by the middle of the season you can see that teams are already in their place in the standings. Last year, for example, New England was able to get a big lead early and was able to keep it. throughout the season”ended.
D.C. United (3-4-2-1): Bill Hamed; Steve Birnbaum, Andy Najar, Brendan Hines-Ike; Sofiane Djeffal, Russell Canouse, Brad Smith, Julian Gressel; Edison Flores, Ola Kamara; Nigel Roberta.
Atlanta United (4-2-3-1): Brad Guzan; Miles Robinson, Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez, Andrew Gutman; Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto; Marcelino Moreno, Tyler Wolf, Brooks Lennon; Joseph Martinez.
The Atlanta United He arrives with some casualties for the duel, so he will have to do his best, while DC United are strong when it comes to playing at home.
Without a doubt, the match will be very competitive and there will be hardly any goals, and if there are, it will come from The Men in Black.
Forecast: DC United 1-0 Atlanta United
