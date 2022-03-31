Prediction DC United – Atlanta United | 04/03/2022 Major League Soccer https://t.co/fXHsTf8rZp pic.twitter.com/cHdnLQ58tb — Winflix – Forecast Foot (@Winflix1) March 31, 2022

#Peruvianintheworld ?| #DCUnited fell away 2-1 against Toronto FC for the #MLS?? and is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 6 points. ➡️At DC United, ??Edison #Flowers he played 76′ and received a yellow card (49′). pic.twitter.com/wMTksjQOfM – Partners of the Ball (@sociosdelbalon) March 19, 2022

Josef Martínez played the entire game and SCORE GOAL (2nd) with Atlanta United that drew 3-3 vs CF Montreal in MLS. Ronald Hernández played only the first half. pic.twitter.com/UuG1vUBUK5 – Mario Alberto Sánchez (@MarioSanchezVe) March 19, 2022

What time does it start? 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 3:30 p.m. (US time) and 6:30 p.m. (US Eastern time)

Where? Audi Field

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NBCSW

Online Streaming: https://www.dazn.com/en-EU/welcome and dcunited.com

Just a week ago, the Washington team accelerated the arrival of the Greek Taxiarchis Fountaswho was going to join until July 2022, however, will join soon to stay until 2024 with the option of extending his bond until 2025.

“We felt he is a player capable of making an immediate impact on the team and it was important for us to bring him here as soon as possible.”expressed Dave Casperpresident of operations.

“This is a big step by the club to ensure that Taxi can have an immediate impact on the team’s results at the start of the 2022 season. We have started the season on a positive note and the addition of Taxi to Hernán’s system will add a crucial spark. for us on the offensive side of the ball. Joining the team earlier than planned will better equip us to advance to the Playoffs this season.”said Lucy Rushtongeneral manager of the club.

fountains has represented the selection of Greece on multiple occasions since he debuted as a substitute at the age of 19 in June 2015, he has also played in Austria and Greece, his last club being Rapid Vienna.

?? #DCUnited has signed Greek attacking midfielder Taxiarchis Fountas (26 | #RapidVienna) for €365,000. Signature until December 2024. pic.twitter.com/wY7BDiLCVy — Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) March 22, 2022

The Argentinian Santiago Sosa he played his first minutes of the season coming on as a substitute in the 79th minute against el CF Montrealafter being among the last to join the group waiting for his visa and because he has been recovering from sports hernia surgery he underwent in November.

When evaluating his health and physical condition, he assured that he felt good, tactically and physically, and that he could play up to 90 minutes: “I feel comfortable with whatever the coach asks of me, whatever role he needs me to play”.

“I am very motivated to play. I feel like I can play 90 minutes. In the end, it is the coach’s decision who plays and also who travels. All I can say is that I feel fully prepared. (On the competition) I think it is very healthy the one we have in the team. It’s good that we have that kind of competition because it makes each of us better.”he stated.

“I think it’s really important to get points early in the season because by the middle of the season you can see that teams are already in their place in the standings. Last year, for example, New England was able to get a big lead early and was able to keep it. throughout the season”ended.

Atlanta United (4-2-3-1): Brad Guzan; Miles Robinson, Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez, Andrew Gutman; Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto; Marcelino Moreno, Tyler Wolf, Brooks Lennon; Joseph Martinez.

Without a doubt, the match will be very competitive and there will be hardly any goals, and if there are, it will come from The Men in Black.

Forecast: DC United 1-0 Atlanta United