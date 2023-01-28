The footage shows 5 Memphis police officers, the largest city in Tennessee, brutally beating and cursing Tyre Nichols, 29, for about 4 minutes, while he was calling his mother.

Sky News Arabia has reservations about publishing the video due to its harshness.

After the video was published, protests erupted in several American cities, denouncing the harsh treatment of blacks in the United States by the police.

On Thursday, the five policemen were charged with murder, following the death of the young man, days after his “horrific” arrest in the southern United States.

Attorney General Steve Mulroy announced in a press conference that the five elements, who are from the Memphis police and are all African Americans, were accused of murder, assault and even kidnapping.

In a statement, Thursday, US President Joe Biden called for a “swift, full and transparent investigation” into this tragedy.

Accident details

• On the seventh of January, the police wanted to arrest Nichols for a traffic violation, and they have since been dismissed from their duties.

• The security forces then explained that as the policemen were approaching, a “confrontation took place” and “the suspect fled”.

• Nichols was soon stopped, but he complained of difficulty breathing and was admitted to hospital. He died 3 days later.

And David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, considered that what happened was “unacceptable”, “criminal” and “should not have happened”, expressing his “shock” and “disgust” at what he saw, adding: “In one word, it is very appalling.” “.

Lawyers for the victim’s family, including Ben Crump, who was the attorney for the family of black American George Floyd, who was also killed during his arrest in 2020, welcomed the charges against the two policemen.

The lawyers said the news “gives us hope as we continue to demand justice for Tyre.”

The case caused an uproar in a country still affected by the killing of Floyd in May 2020, and the demonstrations caused by this tragedy in the “Black Lives Matter” movement (Black Lives Matter) against racism and police violence.