A tradesman in the interior of São Paulo almost lost all the money he made from the sale of a car, after he found out that the cleaning lady who works at his store had mistakenly thrown the bag in which he left the R$ 25,000 in the trash. of the transaction. In desperation, the man organized a task force to search for the money at the municipal landfill this Friday morning (27).

+ Operation End of the World fights drug money laundering

Afraid to leave with the money at night, the merchant disguised the value by keeping the bills in a plastic bag, which he left at the store to pick up the next day. But the bag ended up being discarded by the employee who cleans the commercial establishment and was collected by the city’s garbage truck.

The man, who asked not to be identified, called his friend and waste manager at the landfill, Rogério Simões Marques, 50. The professional said that as soon as he received the call, he contacted the company responsible for the collection and asked that the truck was tracked. As the vehicle was still on its way, it was possible to arrange a freer place in the landfill to dump the material, facilitating the search. A group of seven people, including the merchant, stayed for about an hour going through almost three tons of garbage until they found the package.

The group searched for approximately 1 hour until they found it. The merchant gave a symbolic gratuity to the helpers.