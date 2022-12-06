The Canadian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov because of a statement by the Russian diplomatic mission about the famine in Ukraine. He announced this on Tuesday, December 6.

“I was invited today to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of Canada. – Ed.). Michael Bonser, Director General (Department – Ed.) of European Affairs, invited, to make a demarche, to convey the Canadian position of disagreement with the embassy’s press release on the Holodomor, which we distributed five days ago, ”said the Russian diplomat.

According to Stepanov, he, in turn, conveyed to Bonser the position of the Russian Federation regarding the Holodomor, which in the 1930s was not only on the territory of the Ukrainian SSR, but also in other republics of the Soviet Union, including Russia.

As Stepanov noted, Ottawa continues to defend the position of the Ukrainian community of Canada, which, among other things, accuses Russia of organizing the Holodomor only on the territory of Ukraine.

The ambassador believes that there is a “total inhuman denial of historical facts”, so the diplomatic mission will continue to “bring the historical truth in Canada.” According to Stepanov, they did not come to an agreement with Bonser on this issue.

The day before, Stepanov said that he had been summoned to the Canadian Foreign Ministry. However, no reason was given.

On November 30, the Russian embassy stated that the Canadian government continues to believe in disinformation about the targeted famine of the inhabitants of Ukraine, without checking historical facts.

“It’s a pity that several Canadian governments have chosen to believe this misinformation without bothering to check the facts or consult serious researchers. Moreover, by blindly supporting this narrative, fueled by the ultra-nationalist part of the Ukrainian diaspora, Ottawa also contributes to the further spread of anti-historical lies. Telegram channel diplomatic missions.

The embassy also stressed that Canada’s position is offensive to the memory of all the victims of the famine of the 1930s.

Earlier, on November 25, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev, in an article in the Junge Welt newspaper, said that the initiative of a number of Bundestag deputies to recognize the Holodomor as genocide is ahistorical and contrary to facts. According to him, the famine was massive and indiscriminate. In this regard, the accusations of the leadership of the USSR in hatred towards the population of Ukraine are absurd.