The fans of DC They are somewhat saddened by the cancellation of several projects linked to their favorite superheroes, this includes animated series, movies, as well as other adaptations such as video games. And one of the programs that says goodbye is precisely Flashwhich will close the story with the ninth season of episodes.

The premiere for the start of the chapters is on Wednesday February 8, 2023.

Here the comment of brad schwartz, network president C.W.:

The Flash will go down as one of the greatest shows in The CW history, and everyone involved in its terrific nine-season run should be very proud. The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with many twists, guest stars, and surprises that will delight every fan. Now it’s time to catch up and enjoy this final fantastic ride alongside the world’s fastest man.

The official end of the Arrowverse is fast approaching as ‘The Flash’ sets a premiere date for the abbreviated ninth/final season.

Remember that the previous episodes are on streaming services like HBO Max.

editor’s note: The final season of the series is always a reason for bitterness, since a cycle would be coming to an end. The same will surely happen when Stranger Things 5 ​​is released.