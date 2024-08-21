Are you interested in trying out Amazon’s cloud gaming? Then you should do so using the Official Luna Wireless Controllerwhich is now on sale at Amazon Italy. The promotion is -29% compared to the lowest recent price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The lowest recent price indicated by Amazon is €69.99. The current price is the best offered outside of any offer period (during Prime Day it was discounted to €5 extra). It is sold and shipped by Amazon.