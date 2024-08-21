Are you interested in trying out Amazon’s cloud gaming? Then you should do so using the Official Luna Wireless Controllerwhich is now on sale at Amazon Italy. The promotion is -29% compared to the lowest recent price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The lowest recent price indicated by Amazon is €69.99. The current price is the best offered outside of any offer period (during Prime Day it was discounted to €5 extra). It is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Luna Controller and Service Details
The Luna controller is compatible with a variety of devices, including Windows PCs, Macs, Fire TV, Fire tablets, iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks, Android devices, Samsung and LG Smart TVs (compatible devices only). Its advantage is that it connects directly to Amazon’s servers and thus reduces input latency. The controller runs on two AA batteries.
Moon is the Amazon’s cloud gaming service and allows access to a series of game catalogs, one of which is included for free in all Amazon Prime subscriptions (games such as Fortnite, XDefiant, Batman Arkham Knight, Trackmania, Fallout 3 and more are included).
