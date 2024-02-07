Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/07/2024 – 21:53

The bill that puts an end to the temporary release of prisoners had its urgent request approved by the Senate plenary this Wednesday (7). With this, the project gains priority on the House's voting agenda, already in the plenary. The expectation is that the matter will be included on the agenda after the Carnival break.

The discussion around the topic gained strength after the death of military police officer Roger Dias da Cunha, shot in Belo Horizonte, in January this year. According to the Secretariat of Justice and Public Security of Minas Gerais, the person responsible for the shooting was a person convicted by the courts.

Incarcerated people who have the right to temporary release, the so-called “saidinhas”, are those who are in the semi-open regime, that is, who can leave the prison at some point to work, study or for activities that may contribute to their social reintegration. .

The text under analysis in the Senate also requires a criminological examination to be carried out as a requirement for regime progression and semi-open regime authorization. The analysis must prove that the prisoner is capable of adapting to the new regime with self-discipline, low risk and a sense of responsibility.

Experts consulted by Brazil Agency assess that the termination of the benefit has no relation to the drop in crime.

*With information from Agência Senado.