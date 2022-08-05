The V Health Area of ​​the Altiplano has implemented a new telephone service system that allows all calls to be answered, through the combination of the use of new information technologies and a new telephone service model led by the staff of the Health Care teams. Primary.

In this way, the aim is to improve the quality perceived by the patient when accessing the Altiplano health centers by telephone, as well as to improve the administrative organization, the management of human resources and to avoid unnecessary travel by patients, especially from elderly and chronically ill people.

Administrative organization



The system was launched on a pilot basis at the Mariano Yago Health Center in Yecla and, given the success of the project, with high satisfaction from professionals and users, it has been quickly extended to Jumilla and the Francisco Palao health center of Yecla.

With the new system, every call received at the health centers is recorded, offering a welcome message to the user and a series of options to identify the reason for the call; Next, the phone number to return the call to is confirmed and the user is informed of the expected return time.

During the month of July, more than 3,000 calls have been managed, of which around 85% were returned within the estimated time established during communication. Once the call has been registered, it enters the queue for its return by the center’s administration staff. At all times, workers can monitor the number of calls pending to answer and assign. Likewise, the system measures the results of care in order to improve the quality of service.