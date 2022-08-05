Seoul. South Korea launched its first space probe from the United States on Friday with a payload that includes a network to transmit data from space during its year-long mission to observe the moon.

The Danuri –an expression made up of the Korean words “moon” and “enjoy”– was launched on a rocket Falcon 9 by the American aerospace company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, and should reach the moon in mid-December.

“This is a very significant milestone in the history of Korean space exploration,” said Lee Sang-ryool, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, in a video released prior to the launch.

“Danuri It is only the beginning, and if we are more determined and committed to the development of technology for space travel, we can reach Mars, asteroids, etc., in the near future, “he added.

During his mission, Danuri It will use six different instruments, such as a highly sensitive camera provided by NASA to do research on the lunar surface to identify possible landing points for future missions.

Another instrument will evaluate networked space communication, which the South Korean Science Ministry says is the first in the world.

Danuri it will also try to develop a wireless internet environment to link satellites or exploration spacecraft, they added.

The probe will transmit the song dynamite of the Korean band BTS to test this wireless network.

South Korean scientists say DanuriBuilt in seven years, it will pave the way for South Korea’s goal of landing a probe on the moon by 2030.

“If this mission is successful, South Korea will be the seventh country in the world to launch an unmanned probe to the moon,” an official with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute told AFP.

“This is a huge moment for the development of the South Korean space program and we hope that it will continue to contribute to the global understanding of the moon with what it discovers.” Danuri“, he added.

South Korea launched its first locally developed rocket in June, its second attempt after a failed launch in October.