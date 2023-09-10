Since the championship returned from the summer break, four grand prix have been held and David Alonso has been the protagonist in all of them. In Great Britain he achieved his first World Cup victory starting from the last position on the grid. Then in Austria he crashed when he was leading the race. Last Sunday in Catalonia he returned to the top step of the podium with an overtake that reminded him of the one Rossi made on Lorenzo in the last corner of the Montemló circuit. And this weekend he made his particular hat trick after stealing the wallets of two of the veterans of the small category, Jaume Masià and Deniz Öncü.

«Today a podium was already good, because the two in front were much stronger, but in the last corners there was a mess, I saw that they were going long in braking and I slipped on the inside. “We had to anticipate the maneuver and make sure it turned out well, but today I was smart,” commented the pilot residing in Torrejón del Rey (Guadalajara) with the innocence typical of his 17 years.

And the weight of the race was carried at all times by Masià and Öncü. First the Valencian, who tried to escape alone at the beginning. And after the Turk, who prevented the escape and took command from the halfway point of the test. His final change of pace finished separating the wheat from the chaff, forming a quartet that would be the one that would play the race. Although Sevillian David Muñoz, the fourth member of the front group, could not be in the battle of the last lap.

Everything was decided with three corners left, Öncü was defending himself from Masià and both of them accelerated the braking of the penultimate corner so much that they went wide, which Alonso took advantage of to get on the inside; and defend his position in the last two corners, in the face of the helplessness of Masià and Öncü, who accompanied him on the podium.

The puncture of the Alicante driver Dani Holgado, blurred all weekend and without points (16th) compresses a general classification that continues to lead, although with only 4 points ahead of the Japanese Sasaki, 12 over Masiá, 17 over Öncü and 21 over the winner in Misano, David Alonso who, why not, has earned the right to dream of the Moto3 title.