The young bride, identified by Indonesian media only as SA, hails from the village of Jikotamo, south of Halmahera, and had a long-term relationship with the groom before the wedding day.

When news arrived of the groom’s escape, the two families could not imagine losing the costs of the ceremony and the dowry that had already been paid, so the alternative solution was for the father of the escaped groom to marry in his place.

The bride’s brother said that the young man’s family informed us that he was missing and could not be found.

Although the bride’s family was severely humiliated, spending nearly 25 million rupees ($1,700) on wedding preparations was apparently her main concern.

Reactions to the unusual wedding on Indonesian social media were mixed, with many mocking the situation while others bemoaned the fate of the young bride.