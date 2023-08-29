With the aim of uniting culture and heritage and highlighting classical music, the Allegro festival of music in urban spaces will celebrate its seventh edition on September 29 and 30 and October 1. There will be three performances with different musical proposals that will be held at the Barón de Benifayó Museum in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The festival, directed by Agus Macnamara, will begin on the 29th at 9:30 p.m. with the concert called En Clave Femenina, with a performance by singer Alba Carmona accompanied by Jesús Guerrero on guitar. A student of root music, Alba Carmona has moved for years between the sounds of different popular music and modern music. She has recorded albums with artists such as Perico Sambeat, Carlos Saura, Chano Domínguez, Las Migas, Mauricio Sotelo and Miguel Poveda.

In this format, Alba Carmona is accompanied by the guitar of Jesús Guerrero, one of the most important figures of current flamenco guitar and regular squire of artists such as Miguel Poveda, Niña Pastori, Carmen Linares, Rocío Márquez and Esperanza Fernández.

The second day, called Symphonic Wine, represents, according to the organization, “the most special night of the proposal” since “it invites attendees to also connect with the gastronomy of the land with collaborations with small venues in the municipality.” This event will also begin at 9:30 p.m. by the Sicania Orchestra under the direction of Enric Rodríguez-Llorens.

The free event will close on October 1 at 12 noon with the Allegretto appointment, that is, a concert by Dúo Millos, made up of Miguel Baró Tomé and Miguel Torres Vicente. The formation emerged in 2019 as a project with the aim of rediscovering the repertoire for cello duo and bringing it closer to the general public, combined with the conjunction of purely classical music and the most current. Both cellists are trained at the Manuel Massotti Littel Superior Conservatory of Music of Murcia and since 2021 they are regular collaborators with the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia.

“With this festival we have created a cultural network of support and collaboration with companies, projects, institutions and other festivals such as La Higuera de la Poca Vergüenza, ECOS Festival de Sierra Espuña, Aidemar, the General Directorate for Disability and the regional government,” he explained. this Tuesday Agus Macnamara about Allegro, a festival that has the unique proposal Andante, which invites the participation of people with functional diversity in artistic activities and promotes inclusive leisure. “The festival seeks to be a benchmark in the integration and awareness of society,” they say from the organization. This will be the second time that members of Aidemar –Association for the Integration of the Disabled of the Mar Menor Region– will carry out artistic projects that will once again decorate the concerts. This year the Allegro award will be given to Aidemar for “his struggle, his work and his collaboration with the festival.”