He comes to Rome for the holidays but ends up in prison for 13 days: “Victim of identity theft”

He had come to Rome to spend a quiet holiday before getting married. Instead, 40-year-old Hungarian Gergo Hetey ended up spending 13 days in Rebibbia prison, due to a mistaken identity.

A mistrial resulting from identity theft, the man’s lawyer told La Repubblica. “Someone used his identity to open companies without his knowledge in Italy,” said criminal lawyer Massimiliano Scaringella. Operations that in 2014 had led to a definitive conviction for non-payment of contributions to employees of a construction company. However, the real Hetey had known nothing of the investigations and of the trial, until his stay in Italy at the beginning of August.

The 40-year-old company manager was at the Regina Margherita hotel, in the Nomentano district, when he was reached by the police who carried out the arrest warrant. After spending 13 days in jail, the Milan appeals court ordered his release because he had been tried without ever being informed. “We aim for full acquittal, he suffered identity theft,” said the lawyer, stating that the Hungarian consul Csilla Papp is also handling the case.

“We were able to get news of his effective release only thanks to a chaplain. The same goes for the police who communicated to the Hungarian diplomats that they could not give any information about the arrest. My client sent the Consulate, through me, a note in which he describes his misadventure”, said Scaringella, who also pointed the finger at the Rebibbia prison: “although requested by certified e-mail, he did not give any news neither to me nor to the Consulate nor he was able to get in touch with anyone”.