Mexico.-A man was arrested in CDMX and is indicated as alleged murderer of the youtuber Kevin Kaletry, who lost his life this day in a public event, makes himself known on various news portals.

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC) arrested a man, who allegedly would be one of those responsible for the murder of youtuber Kevin Kaletry, who was 26 years old and was from Puerto Rico, USA.

The crime occurred this day in a hotel in the Hipódromo Condesa neighborhood, where the deceased today was at a public event, since apparently he would attend the conference of the youtubers identified as ‘Las Perdidas’.

Kevin Kaletr died from a gunshot wound to the skull, as confirmed by the SSC and they gave it to him while he was filming, since he was a youtuber and uploaded content to his social networks, including Tik Tok and Instagram.

Kevin Kaletry. Instagram photo

When he was working, it is presumed that the man entered and detonated, immediately left the place and immediately the corresponding authorities also implemented the search and located the alleged attacker.

Through the video surveillance cameras of the Command and Control Center (C2) Center, the operators were able to identify two subjects who left on a green motorcycle and that video would have helped to find the alleged murderer.

In the last-minute report, authorities indicate that the capture of the man occurred between Bolivia street and its intersection with Doctor Norma, the crew members of the motorcycle got off it, They ran in different directions and one of them could be captured.

Kevin Kaletry was part of a reality show called ‘Fame or love’, whose broadcast was made on TikTok and on his Instagram account he used to post a cappella fragments of regional genre songs performed by him and his friends.