Scudetto Napoli, Spalletti takes De Laurentiis’ words very badly

With the scudetto finally in your hands, Spalletti takes some boulders off his shoes. The Napoli coach, during the press conference after winning the third title after more than 30 years of fasting, wanted to make some clarifications regarding the statements of the blue president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“Already last year when we were fighting for the Scudetto I said we can fight and we have to believe in it, but you (referring to journalists, ed) told me that I dared too much with my players and that I was creating difficulties. This year you tell me I didn’t believe in the result and De Laurentiis yes because he said it at the beginning”.

“Now De Laurentiis says he wants to win the Champions League,” continues the coach. “It’s too easy like this, he always says his best and always falls on his feet. But he must talk to me about the future, he must not tell you ”.

“Last year we finished third and we were challenged all the way to the hotel,” continues Spalletti. “Nobody believed it, nobody thought we could finish in the top four. I came here to win because I arrived later Sarri, Ancelotti, Gattuso who won an Italian Cup here. I work to get to something”.

