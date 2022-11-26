The German team faces a test game against a Spain that has just achieved a crushing result against Costa Rica.
For their part, the Germans were not able to score against the Japanese, who surprised everyone with their good work.
This is the possible lineup of Hansi Flick’s team to face Luis Enrique’s Spain in the World Cup in Qatar:
BY: MANUEL NEUER– The German goalkeeper has won the game against Marc André ter Stegen. The one from Bayern will start and try to stop the offensive waves of the Spanish team.
RHP: NIKLAS SULE– His performance as a right-back is not as good as at the back, but his speed, despite his bulk, is something to take into account.
CB: NICO SCHLOTTERBECK– is breaking out at Borussia Dortmund, and seems to have become an indispensable piece for Hansi Flick. We will see him on the pitch.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER– The German has not yet managed to establish himself within Real Madrid, but in the national team he is a capital footballer.
LI: DAVID RAUM– one of the surprises in the starting eleven of the last game of the Germans. It seems that the former Bayern coach trusts him, and he responded with a superb match despite the defeat.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN– at this point what can we say about Gundogan that hasn’t already been said. He has had a spectacular career at both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. Vintage midfielder.
MC: JOSHUA KIMMICH– one of the most important players for this team. The one from Bayern is the compass and baton of one of the candidate firms, despite his bad start, to reach the final rounds.
MD: SERGE GNABRY– despite having a good run with Bayern, he was not very successful against Japan. We’ll see if he’s not one of those sacrificed.
E: JAMAL MUSIALAIt’s not a promise, it’s a reality. The one of the Bayern already is to day of today one of the best footballers of the world. Firm candidate to win a Ballon d’Or in the coming years.
DC: KAI HAVERTZ– His ownership is explained by Timo Werner’s injury before the start of the world championship. The Chelsea player was not too inspired by the duel against Japan either.
DC: THOMAS MÜLLER– He is a footballer that every coach in the world would like to have on his team. Sacrifice, work, quality and goal. He has it all.
The possible formation that we will see on the pitch (4-4-2)
The German team has to go out to win after losing to Japan and possibly Hansi Flick will choose to change the system against Spain and we will see a 4-4-2.
Goal: Neuer
Defending: Sule, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger and Raum
Midfield: Gundogan, Kimmich, Gnabry and Musiala
Lead: Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller
