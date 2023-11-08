The residents of Alcantarilla will have to face an increase in tax pressure next year. The PP government team approved this Wednesday an upward revision of the ordinances that translate into an increase in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) and capital gains. The measure will allow the municipal coffers to enter 1.48 million more.

The executive led by Joaquín Buendía justifies the increase, which will come into force on January 1, 2024, “to face inflation and be able to cover the basic services provided by the City Council.” The Councilor for Finance and Organization, Francisca Terol, explained that “the excessive rise in costs forces us to make this modification to continue maintaining public services and comply with the adjustment plan of the Ministry of Finance without cuts, trying to minimize the pressure. tax on citizens.

As reported by the City Council in a note, the urban IBI goes from 0.71% to 0.80%. Neighbors will benefit from bonuses of up to 3% if they direct the bill. The rural IBI and the IBI with special characteristics remain frozen at 0.71% and 0.60%, respectively, and the capital gain goes from a tax rate of 20% to 30%. Terol pointed out that, “in the last eight years, in Alcantarilla not only have we not raised taxes, but we have lowered the IBI on two occasions, in 2019 and 2023, when economic conditions have allowed it.”

Less bonus



For the PSOE, the tax increase approved by the PP is a “slash for the residents’ pockets.” According to the socialists, “taking into account that Alcantarilla, among the 45 municipalities in the Region, currently has the IBI 14.92% higher than the regional average, with the approved increase of 13%, we go directly to second position and we are almost 30% above the regional average. They also criticize that the bonus for direct debiting the IBI receipt has been reduced from 5% to 3%, and add that the increase in capital gains “is the maximum allowed.” «With respect to the regional average (24.5) – they add – our tax rate was 18.4% lower, but with the tax rate that has just been approved we are once again 22.4% above the regional average. The PSOE estimates that the upward revision will mean paying between 80 and 150 euros more per home.

The socialist councilor Francisco Javier Cascales described the upward revision of the tax ordinances as an “armed robbery of the people” and criticized the government team for not “setting an example of austerity” in reference to the increase in salaries for the councilors that were approved four months ago. “The mayor earns 63,000 euros a year in 14 payments of 4,500 euros and six of his councilors have salaries of 45,000 euros per year divided into another fourteen payments of 3,214 euros,” he recalled. According to Cascales, the government team “puts its own interests before the needs of the families of Alcantarilla.”