Taxes | The war of Russian aggression collapsed Teboil’s income

The income of the Russian-owned Teboil fell sharply last year.

8.11. 20:29

SERVICE STATION CHAIN Teboil’s income collapsed last year due to the war in Ukraine. The drop compared to the previous year was almost 17 million euros.

In 2020, before the war, Teboil’s income was still 23 million. The company paid 4.6 million in taxes. The next year, 2021, the company’s revenue rose to 23.8 million, until 2022 came the collapse. Last year, the company received only 6.2 million in revenue. The company paid 1.2 million in taxes.

Teboil is owned by the Russian oil company Lukoil.

When Russia attacked Ukraine, a strong Teboil boycott began in Finland, which gathered a large number of individuals, communities and companies behind it. Teboil traders appealed for an end to the boycott. They reminded that Teboil gas stations are run by private Finnish entrepreneurs.

When the customer ceiling hit, however, many Teboil dealers stopped cooperating with Lukoil and started selling fuel under the name of another gas station operator.