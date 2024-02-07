Even before the criminal offenses committed by the greedy sun kings have been investigated, they are working on a comeback to the highest stage. The Ajax board almost immediately went all out for dickpic-Marc, writes Debby Gerritsen, and Matthijs van Nieuwkerk threw a howling-howling interview in the newspaper. The sad thing is that we are simply more concerned with the suffering of the perpetrators than the victims.
