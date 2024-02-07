Powerful explosions occurred in cities of Ukraine, including Kyiv, on the morning of February 7

On the morning of Wednesday, February 7, it became known about a series of powerful explosions in many cities and regions of Ukraine. Explosions are reported in Kyiv, Kharkov, Nikolaev, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytsky regions. An air raid alert was declared throughout the republic.

Against this background, Poland scrambled its own and allied aircraft, citing “Russian aviation activity” as the operational reason.

In Kyiv, some residents were left without electricity

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported about the explosions at 8:00 Moscow time. He clarified that the air defense systems were activated. Later, he added that the heating main and two high-voltage power lines were damaged, and some Kiev residents on the left bank of the Dnieper were left without electricity.

In particular, explosions occurred in the Dnieper and Goloseevsky districts of Kyiv.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov indicatedthat there is information about explosions in the area of ​​​​non-residential objects in the city, this was confirmed by the head of the Kharkov regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov. He added that “hits were recorded in the Slobodsky district.”

Explosions were also recorded in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

The head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, said that as a result of this, objects on the territory of the utility company and several cars were damaged.

Related materials:

According to the map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert was declared throughout the republic. In Kyiv, as well as in most neighboring regions, it was announced around 7 a.m. local time and remained until almost 9:00 a.m.

Poland raised its planes

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces scrambled its planes, citing “Russian aviation activity” as the operational reason.

Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

“We would like to inform you that there is intensive activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation. We warn that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern part of the country,” command officials said.

Warsaw previously resorted to a similar practice on January 23. Then there were also massive missile attacks on Ukraine. The Polish command noted that it “remains ready to ensure the security of Polish airspace.”