Although aviation is a very safe sector today, there are still several risk factors when it comes to flying, and that’s why European Union (EU) periodically review your aviation safety list. It lists the airlines that have flying in the airspace is prohibited of the member countries, including Spain, and the organization has made public its new update.

The main person responsible for these airlines being included in the black list, which can be consulted in the Web page of the European Commission, is the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), that identifies the potential gaps in the matter of the different companies. In this way, already there are 129 airlines that are prohibited from flying in community skies.

The airlines that the European Union prohibits

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane EFE

Of all the airlines on the list, There are a hundred certified in 15 countries that have deficient security in terms of procedures or other matters, while of the other 29 with serious problems, 22 have a certification from Russia, with the remaining seven from other nations. The novelty of this update has been Air Tanzania, the last to be included in this disastrous catalogue.

The seven airlines with serious deficiencies (and which are not from Russia), in the order in which they are listed, they appear to be Air Tanzania, Air Zimbabwe, Avior (Venezuela), Blue Wing (Suriname), Iran Aseman (Iran) and two companies from Iraq , Fly Baghdad and Iraqui Airways. Countries with companies included on the list are Afghanistan, Angola, Armenia, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Nepal, Russia, Sao Tome and Principe and Sudan.





Additionally, there are two companies that have special prohibitions: the first of them is North Korea’s Air Koryo whose planes cannot fly over the skies of the European Union with the exception of its two TU-204 models. The second of them is Iran Air, whose Fokker F100 and Boeing 747-200 cannot enter the agency’s airspace.

There are also companies that have been restrictions lifted: The European Union has removed from the list two Pakistani airlines. It is about Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which was banned in 2020, and Airblue Limited. Both will be able to operate again in community airspace in the coming weeks.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world