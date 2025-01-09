The PP has not wasted the urgent precautionary measure granted by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to Barça to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to criticize the Spanish government. Its spokesperson, Borja Sémper, did so through social networks, pointing out that it is an “amnesty” and “favorable treatment” that “adulters the competition.”

“This decision by the Government, against the norm and against the criteria of the Federation and LaLiga, is a favorable treatment for a club and adulterates the competition. I highly doubt that this amnesty would have been granted to a smaller club,” Sémper wrote on his X account. His profile photo on Elon Musk’s social network is at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Sémper accuses Pedro Sánchez’s executive of interestedly influencing an organization that depends on the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports.

The tweet was published shortly after Barça qualified for the final of the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic (0-2) in Yida (Saudi Arabia) in a match in which Hansi Flick still could not count on Olmo Not even with Victor. Both players will be available for next Sunday’s final against the winner of this Thursday’s duel between Real Madrid and Mallorca.

LaLiga, through an official statement, reported that it will study the CSD resolution to present the resources it deems appropriate. The body chaired by Javier Tebas clarified that it was carried out without having transferred the appeal or having processed allegations to LaLiga or the RFEF, “so at this time the arguments put forward by the players and Barcelona in the resource.”

