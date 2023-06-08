Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Federation of Volleyball will host, from September 1 to 8, the third level course for trainers under the supervision of the International Federation of the game, which is being held for the first time in the Emirates, and is considered the highest level in the field of qualifying plane coaches.

The International Volleyball Federation is organizing three training courses for the “third level” category during the current year 2023, the first in French and hosted by Tunisia from 16 to 23 June, and the second in Spanish and hosted by the Venezuelan Federation from 16 to 24 August next, while the third session will be in English. It will be hosted by the UAE Volleyball Federation next September.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Salman, Secretary-General of the Aircraft Association, confirmed that the upcoming course “is of great importance in the federation’s efforts and plans to develop local training cadres, and support even cadres at the level of the Arab and Gulf region,” pointing to the great turnout in terms of participation and registration in the course from the first moment. To announce its organization in the UAE via the International Federation of Aircraft website.

He added, “Hosting the third-level course for coaches reflects the confidence of the International Federation of the Game in the efforts and capabilities of the local federation, and the good relations that bind the two parties.” .

Al-Salman stated that the upcoming hosting of the highest level coaching session represents an extension of the successes of the past season 2022-2023.

The Secretary-General of the plane revealed the continued efforts of the board of directors to develop local competitions, and explained: “We plan to add new competitions in the new season 2023-2024, including a new competition for the men’s category, and cup competitions for the age groups.”